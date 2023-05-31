Additional motorcyclist arrested in connection to serious motorcycle accident

Police say Mark Flaming, 33, of Batavia, ran another motorcyclist over while he was in the road after being hit by a car and then Flaming fled the scene.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An additional motorcyclist has been arrested for a serious motorcycle crash that occurred in Batavia last week.

Police are now reporting that a third driver was involved in the accident.

The City of Batavia Police Department said a man was seriously injured in a crash Friday, May 26.

Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed near West Main Street at the Tops Supermarket intersection.

According to the news release, the motorcycle, driven by 34-year-old Gregory Vigiano of Batavia, was heading eastbound on West Main Street at the Tops intersection when a vehicle being driven by Rebecca Santiago, 32, of Stafford, made an illegal left turn causing her to collide with the motorcycle.

Vigiano suffered serious injuries and was transported to Strong Hospital in Rochester via Mercy Flight and is currently listed in critical condition.

In new information released Wednesday, after Vigiano was hit by the vehicle, police say he was allegedly ran over by Mark Flaming, 33, of Batavia. Police say Flaming ran Vigiano over while he was in the road and then Flaming fled the scene.

Flaming's motorcycle was designed so that it would avoid detection following the accident, according to police.

Flaming was issued a traffic and appearance tickets for a later court date on two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, unregistered motorcycle, uninsured motorcycle, improper plates, and operating without a proper license following further investigation into this accident.

Police said Santiago was ticketed for making an illegal left turn and operating with a suspended driver's license.