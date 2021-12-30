Purchase of streets will kick off $5M Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum expansion

“Getting control of the streets allows me to create the larger campus,” said James Sandoro.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After more than two years of planning and a Covid-related delay, James Sandoro is ready to begin expanding his Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum from a single building into a campus with a trio of buildings.

The $5 million project, the first phase of a larger $15 million expansion plan, will cross a key pre-development hurdle when the Buffalo Common Council approves the sale of portions of Carroll Street, including parts of the street designed Frank Lloyd Wright Way and Carroll Place. All of those portions border the museum at 263 Michigan Ave. The council will consider the $151,000 sale Jan. 11.

