Buffalo Transportation Museum ready to roll

WNY attraction re-opening after a year of closure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Daybreak took viewers to the newly reopened Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum.

The Buffalo attraction has hundreds of vintage cars and other items relating to question New York’s proud history in automobiles. You do not have to be a car enthusiast to appreciate a trip to the museum.

Among the new attractions is a car used in a James Bond film, another car is the Steve McQueen tribute car scene in the movie Ford versus Ferrari. For now the museum is open on Saturdays only but will eventually add more days next month.