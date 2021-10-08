Supply chain issues lead to change in plans for Pierce-Arrow Lofts space

Plans for a Caribbean restaurant inside the restored Pierce Arrow Lofts have been put on hold, with developers now eyeing banquets and events in the space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plans for a Caribbean restaurant inside the restored Pierce Arrow Lofts have been put on hold, with developers now eyeing banquets and events in the space.

That’s the word from Greg Daniel, whose Nidus Development LLC has been working on redeveloping the former auto plant at 1695 Elmwood Ave.

Daniel filed notice with the City of Buffalo Common Council in July that he planned to file for a liquor license with the state for Pierce Arrow Caribbean. Previously disclosed plans for the building project include a 100-seat restaurant in the domed auditorium on the second floor.