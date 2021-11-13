Packard race car acquired by Pierce-Arrow Museum

The car was driven in the 1901 endurance run from New York City to Buffalo during the Pan-American Exposition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Packard race car, driven in the 1901 endurance run from New York City to Buffalo during the Pan-American Exposition, is now back in Buffalo.

It's been acquired by the Pierce-Arrow Museum, for the enjoyment of car buffs in Western New York and beyond. The car was debuted Saturday.

It is the only known vehicle left that participated in the historic road race 120 years ago.

"The fellow who restored the car was a friend, and when he passed away, his family thought this is where it should be," said museum founder and executive director James Sandoro.

"We were lucky enough to acquire it through the Irr Foundation, which gave us a grant."

Sandoro added that the car easily ranks among, the top 10 items ever acquired by the museum. It's also a homecoming of sorts, as the car was originally owned by a Buffalonian.