Pumpkintown offers a full day of fun and activities

Pumpkintown has a ton of attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

BUSTI, N.Y. — Well, you guys know I really pride myself on celebrating all of Western New York. In September alone I went to Pumpkinville in Cattaraugus County, Becker Farms in Niagara County and Mayer Brothers and Akron acres in Erie County.

This time I’m showing off a place I’ve never been to before. It’s in Chautauqua County in Busti, near Jamestown. Pumpkintown has a ton of attractions and makes it worth the trip.

“There are 53 acres so the kids are super tired by the time they leave,” said Sarah Minor. “We have food. We have fall desserts, pumpkin donuts, apple cider slushies, so people can come and spend the day, have lunch and pick up a pumpkin before you go.”

Pumpkintown has plenty of activities for people to enjoy as well. Between their corn maze, giant slide, hay wagon rides, gem mine, pony rides, face painting and more, there’s something for everybody to enjoy.