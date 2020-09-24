Akron Acres offers good food and good times

The family farm has attractions like a maze and hayrides for a full day of family fun

AKRON, N.Y. — Akron acres is a real working family farm, but with some attractions thrown in.

If you just want to zip in and out you can go to the store and get the pumpkins, apple cider, baked goods and decorations you need for fall. But you can also make a family outing out of it too by exploring the cornfield maze or by checking out the many animal friends on-premises.

The farm offers viewing areas to gaze at the animals, hayrides and other festive activities. Andy Kelkenberg, one of the officials from Akron Acres, said even if you just want to get a pumpkin, you’ll have plenty of options.

“We have two animal barns which people can go in and observe and view the animals, pretty much every kind of farm animals you can imagine,” Kelkenberg said. “We do hayrides, that is a big thing the hayride so we can go out and pick your own pumpkin. We take the people back with the hay wagons and you get off and pick any pumpkin you want they range from 5 pounds to 60 pounds.”

Akron Acres asks that anybody coming into the store or on the hayride wears a mask. Though while exploring the 25 acres of the farm, masks can be taken off as long as guests are following social distancing protocols.