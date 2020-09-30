Bella Kids goes from one woman's hobby to a community staple

Bella Kids is a giant consignment store with children’s items. It's only open for three days in a row, for just three times each year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Channel 2 supports local business and this beloved business is quite charitable in Western New York.

Their April event was canceled because of the pandemic, but they safely held their August sale and charity donation.

“The feedback to me was overwhelming as an owner because I started this kind of like has a hobby a few years ago as a stay at home mom when I move back here to Western New York,” said Kristi, the owner of Bella Kids. “And now it’s developed into something where it’s so rewarding because I’m hearing from the families and they are telling me when you weren’t around during COVID we realized how much we depend on you from season to season and that really touched my heart.”

Because of the work of Bella Kids, they’ve been able to donate literal truckloads of goods to organizations like Harvest House and the Baby and Children’s Ministry.

Kristi said the most rewarding part is getting a chance to see the impact the store makes on families in the community.

“For me, it’s seeing the families as they are leaving the store with what they need for the kids at an affordable price that they can feel good about,” she said. “And then they can go out and do something fun with the extra money they saved with their kids, that’s my favorite part.”