Premier Group removes Russian-made products from shelves at 3 local stores

AMHERST, N.Y. — Premier Group announced Sunday that it has removed Russian-made products from the shelves at three of its locations in Western New York.

The group released a statement and also said, Russian-made products will remain off the shelves at Premier Group stores indefinitely. For anyone looking to purchase Ukrainian products, the Premier Group stores do offer a handful of Vodkas produced in Ukraine.

"In response to Russia's unethical and immoral invasion of Ukraine and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the three independently owned and operated stores of the Premier Group are pulling all Russian-made products from their shelves. As the world grapples with this Russian aggression and countries contemplate sanctions to punish the Russian regime for its actions, the Premier Group stores would like to make it clear with this symbolic removal of Russian products that they #StandwithUkraine."