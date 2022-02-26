Buffalo-area stores dropping Russian alcohol, show their support for Ukraine

A couple Western New York liquor outlets have made the decision to pull Russian products from their shelves in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Groups of people have attempted to show their support for Ukraine following an invasion by Russia earlier this week.

Liquor stores are no exception. A couple local liquor outlets have made the decision to pull Russian products from their shelves in a show of solidarity with Ukraine as part of a trend that's been spreading across the country.

One such store is Premier Group Wine & Spirits, which posted to Instagram and to Facebook on Saturday night, explaining the decision.

"In response to Russia's unethical and immoral invasion of the Ukraine and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the three independently owned and operated stores of the Premier Group are pulling all Russian-made products from their shelves," the company said on social media.

"As the world grapples with this Russian aggression and countries contemplate sanctions to punish the Russian regime for its actions, the Premier Group stores would like to make it clear with this symbolic removal of Russian products that they #StandwithUkraine."

Attica Wine & Spirits came to the same conclusion, posting on Facebook on Friday, "Due to the current situation in Ukraine, we have decided to remove all items made in Russia from our shelves. These items will be discounted until gone. Thanks for your understanding."

Across Western New York, people have asked what they could do to help support the people of Ukraine, and people who have connections to the Eastern European nation.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered halt of Russian vodka sales statewide this week. He also declared Sunday a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.