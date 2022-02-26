Buffalo's Ukrainian community shares how Americans can support the Ukrainian cause

The center is sending letters urging elected leaders to send support, collecting money for food and equipment, and even sending along medical supplies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Much of the world has been coming together in recent days to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including people in Western New York.

The local Ukrainian community held an informational meeting Saturday at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street in Buffalo. The focus was on showing how Americans can support the Ukrainian cause.

The center is sending letters urging elected leaders to send support, collecting money for food and equipment, and even sending along medical supplies.

"People listen people see what is going on here, they will deliver the message to someone higher," said Alexander Tkalich, who was born in Ukraine and now lives in Western New York.

"That message will go even higher, so awareness is very important, even presence is very important."

When asked about why people should support the Ukrainian people Eden Irynastaszkiw whose parents emigrated to the U.S. said, "[just] because it is happening far away doesn't mean that it doesn't affect [you] in some way, because anything that happens anywhere affects us."

The center also held a Support For Ukraine fundraising event Friday night. The Ukrainian kitchen served some classic meals, such as dumplings, cabbage rolls, and soup.

The fundraiser allowed members there to send first aid kits to the Ukrainian military, as well as food and other supplies to some Ukrainian civilians who are choosing to stay there.

The Ukrainian American Youth Association of Buffalo screened the film "Ukraine's Fight for Freedom" during the event; it's about the next generation of revolution.

Local leaders say their goal is to show support for the Ukrainian community and to talk about ways to promote peace.