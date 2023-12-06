1 person dead, several injured after boat capsizes at Lockport Caves

This is a breaking story and we will update it when more information becomes available.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — One person has died and several suffered minor injuries after a capsized boat at the Lockport Caves Monday.

Lockport Fire Chief Luca C.P. Quagliano said there were about 28 passengers and one boat operator on a small boat when the boat became unbalanced and capsized.

One person became trapped underneath the boat and died at the scene.

Sixteen people were rescued by emergency personnel using the fire departments inflatable rescue boat. The rest were able to walk out of the canal.

Eleven people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Several agencies assisted Lockport Police and FIre with rescue efforts.

According to the New York Upstate website, the water in the caves is around 2-4 feet in depth, but Chief Quagliano says there are some spots that are up to five to six feet deep.

Streets in the area were closed to allow rescue vehicles to access the area.