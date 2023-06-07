Lockport man faces 2nd-degree murder charge

Officers who arrived at the home found a woman on the floor with multiple head and facial injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a woman was found dead in a home Wednesday.

David B. Fermoile, 64, was arraigned on one murder charge and is being held at the Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail, according to the county sheriff's office.

A woman's body was found after the county's dispatch center received a call, requesting a wellness check on Windermere Rd., where a nurse had not been able to make contact with a patient.

Officers who arrived at the home found a woman on the floor with multiple head and facial injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Two other family members were at the home when officers arrived. One was Fermoile, who was taken into custody, and the other was a woman who the nurse was supposed to meet. She was unharmed.

The victim's name will not be released for now, while family members are notified.