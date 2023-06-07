x
Red Cross facing shortfall of blood donations, encouraging people give blood and platelets

The Red Cross says it collected more than 26,000 fewer blood donations than it needed in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is stressing the need for blood and platelet donations.

The organization says there was a concerning shortfall in blood donations last month — the Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than it needed in May, and that's putting a stress on the blood supply.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood and platelets now and in the coming weeks.

Those who give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30 will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice, and they will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day.

Here's a list of upcoming donation opportunities in Western New York:

Allegany County

  • Canaseraga — 6/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.
  • Cuba — 6/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cuba Library, 39 E Main St.
  • Fillmore — 6/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street
  • Wellsville — 6/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson Street

Cattaraugus

  • Ellicottville — 6/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East
  • Gowanda — 6/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive
  • Little Valley — 6/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., LVCS Alumni In Memory, 207 Rock City Street
  • Olean — 6/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, St Stephens Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street 
  • Olean — 6/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St
  • Salamanca — 6/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Connecting Communities in Action, 25 Jefferson Street

Chautauqua

  • Cassadaga — 6/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street
  • Dunkirk— 6/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarion Hotel Conference Center-Dunkirk, 30 Lake Shore Dr E
  • Lakewood — 6/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
  • Mayville — 6/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd.
  • Silver Creek — 6/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Church, First United Church, 35 Park Place

Erie

  • Amherst — 6/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
  • Amherst — 6/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
  • Buffalo — 6/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave.
  • Buffalo — 6/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.
  • Elma — 6/29/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road
  • Getzville — 6/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center, 1700 N French Rd.
  • Lancaster — 6/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lancaster Community, Lancaster PAC building, 12 W Main Street
  • Orchard Park — 6/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church, 5930 S Abbott Rd.
  • Springville — 6/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
  • Swormville — 6/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Rd.
  • West Seneca — 6/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road
  • Williamsville — 6/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8445 Greiner Rd.

Genesee

  • Le Roy — 6/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street

Niagara

  • Lockport — 6/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Lockport Fire Company Inc, South Lockport Fire Hall, 5666 Transit Rd.
  • Middleport — 6/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main St.
  • Niagara Falls — 6/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St John de LaSalle, 8477 Buffalo Ave.

Orleans

  • Medina — 6/20/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Road

Wyoming

  • Perry — 6/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 121 Lake Street

