Red Cross facing shortfall of blood donations, encouraging people give blood and platelets

The Red Cross says it collected more than 26,000 fewer blood donations than it needed in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is stressing the need for blood and platelet donations.

The organization says there was a concerning shortfall in blood donations last month — the Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than it needed in May, and that's putting a stress on the blood supply.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood and platelets now and in the coming weeks.

Those who give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30 will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice, and they will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day.

Here's a list of upcoming donation opportunities in Western New York:

Allegany County

Canaseraga — 6/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.

Cuba — 6/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cuba Library, 39 E Main St.

Fillmore — 6/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street

Wellsville — 6/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson Street

Cattaraugus

Ellicottville — 6/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East

Gowanda — 6/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive

Little Valley — 6/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., LVCS Alumni In Memory, 207 Rock City Street

Olean — 6/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, St Stephens Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street

Olean — 6/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St

Salamanca — 6/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Connecting Communities in Action, 25 Jefferson Street

Chautauqua

Cassadaga — 6/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street

Dunkirk— 6/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarion Hotel Conference Center-Dunkirk, 30 Lake Shore Dr E

Lakewood — 6/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Mayville — 6/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd.

Silver Creek — 6/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Church, First United Church, 35 Park Place

Erie

Amherst — 6/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Amherst — 6/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo — 6/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave.

Buffalo — 6/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

Elma — 6/29/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road

Getzville — 6/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center, 1700 N French Rd.

Lancaster — 6/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lancaster Community, Lancaster PAC building, 12 W Main Street

Orchard Park — 6/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church, 5930 S Abbott Rd.

Springville — 6/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Swormville — 6/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Rd.

West Seneca — 6/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road

Williamsville — 6/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8445 Greiner Rd.

Genesee

Le Roy — 6/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street

Niagara

Lockport — 6/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Lockport Fire Company Inc, South Lockport Fire Hall, 5666 Transit Rd.

Middleport — 6/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main St.

Niagara Falls — 6/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St John de LaSalle, 8477 Buffalo Ave.

Orleans

Medina — 6/20/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Road

Wyoming