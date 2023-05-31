x
Teen sentenced for involvement in murder during Broadway-Fillmore robbery

The 18-year-old conspired with co-defendant Calvin Clemons to lure the victim to C Street with the intent to commit robbery.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old has been sentenced for his involvement in a murder that occurred during a robbery in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The defendant was found guilty of second-degree murder and one count of robbery in the first degree-by a jury in October last year. He was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. 

The 18-year-old conspired with co-defendant Calvin Clemons, 20, to lure the victim to C Street with the intent to commit robbery.

Clemons shot the victim, 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport, multiple times during the robbery, which occurred on March 29, 2021. The 18-year-old defendant was 16 at the time.

Clemons pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison in December of last year.

