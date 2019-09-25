HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Police are looking for a suspect wanted for the fatal stabbing of a woman inside the McKinley Mall.

Chief Greg Wickett tells 2 On Your Side the victim, believed to be a shopper, was inside the Sears store when she was stabbed in the chest. He says first responders were not able to resuscitate her with CPR.

No one is in custody at this time. Wickett would not comment on the weapon used, but did say this may be a domestic incident.

Stay tuned to Channel 2 News and WGRZ.com for updates on this developing story. Claudine Ewing will have live reports from the scene at 5 & 6 P.M.