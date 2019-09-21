BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man died following a shooting Saturday afternoon on Sumner Place.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near Bailey and Walden Avenues on the city's east side.

The man was found shot inside a vehicle, and police say that homicide detectives are on the scene.

There is no other information available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.

