BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for killing Danielle Cretacci.

Up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers Buffalo for information leading to an arrest or indictment for Cretacci's murder.

It was in the early morning hours of August 27 when Cretacci and her daughters were shot. Cretacci died. The two girls survived. The home in which the shooting took place is owned by John Guercio, someone Cretacci knew for a few years.

Guercio's attorney says there was no romantic relationship between the two. The lawyer issued a statement and spoke 2 On Your Side by phone on August 29.

"He knows her just through his business. Originally she was an employee at Guercio and Sons," attorney Rob Singer said. "She fell in some bad times and reached out to John for help, and out of the goodness of his heart, he took in her and her children into his house so she could get back on her feet."

Prior to moving out to Ebling Avenue, Cretacci and her kids spent many years living in a home on Herkimer Street, just north of West Delevan, on Buffalo's West Side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at: 716-867-6161.

