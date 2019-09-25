TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was charged Wednesday for a deadly stabbing near a Tonawanda mini mart.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Jevon Gaiter, 39, also known as "Animal," has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree, a class A-1 felony.

Gaiter allegedly stabbed Mark Bottita, 59, to death outside the Vulcan Mini Mart Inc. at the corner of Tonawanda Street and Vulcan Street Saturday morning. The District Attorney's Office says Bottita was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gaiter is currently being held without bail, and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on September 30.

