Police: 4 vehicle accident in Dunkirk kills 2

The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two people died in an accident involving four cars in the City of Dunkirk Thursday night.

City of Dunkirk Police as well as fire and rescue crews responded to the accident on Central Avenue near Howard Street at about 5:50 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was pronounced dead at Brooks Memorial Hospital.

One injured victim was flown to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Two other victims were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Dunkirk Police Department at (716) 366-2266.

