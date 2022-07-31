Police: 2 killed in Buffalo car crash

Buffalo Police say the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died following a car crash early Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue.

Buffalo Police accident investigators say a Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Bailey Avenue when it hit a Jeep Liberty. Two people were inside the Jeep Liberty at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

