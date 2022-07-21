x
NYSP: Motorcyclist dies following crash involving deer

Troopers say Frank O. Butcher, 73, died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Royalton.
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 73-year-old Lockport man has died following a motorcycle accident Wednesday in Niagara County, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Frank O. Butcher was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson east on Akron Road in the Town of Royalton when he hit a deer in the road. Butcher reportedly suffered minor injuries and was coherent following the accident. 

Butcher was then being taken to Millard Fillmore by ambulance when he went into cardiac arrest. Troopers say life saving measures were administered, but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy will be performed by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death. 

Troopers say this is an active investigation.

