Eden Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash

EDEN, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has died following a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning in the town of Eden.
According to the Town of Eden Police Department, Raymond W. Feldman lost control of the motorcycle while driving on Belknap Road. After losing control, Feldman reportedly drove off the road and hit the ground. Someone in the area reported the crash to police around 2:12 a.m.
Police say Feldman was reported dead at the scene.
The Eden Police Department, along with the Erie County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit, are investigating the circumstances of the accident.