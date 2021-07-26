Plea deal possibly in the works for alleged City Hall arsonist

It was one of the most shocking scenes from last summer. A man caught on camera throwing a burning basket into Buffalo's City Hall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Courtland Renford remains in federal custody for allegedly starting a fire in Buffalo City Hall in 2020 during the riots and protests in Niagara Square after the death of George Floyd.

There is video of a man who police later identified as Renford, with a laundry basket, already burning, being tossed into a window. There was extensive damage to a portion of City Hall.

Renford is charged with arson and criminal mischief in a state case being handled by the Erie County District Attorney's Office. There is also a federal case where he is charged with arson, but it specifically relates to destroying or attempting to destroy a building used for commerce.

Attorney Sam Davis represents Renford. He said a plea is possible in the federal case. "Initially we thought that the feds would step away from their case, but that's not the case, however they have adopted a more reasonable tone."

"In terms of the federal case I believe we are close" to a plea deal, he said.

Renford did not attend his court appearance last week. His lawyer said he didn't want to face more intense isolation when he returned to prison after court due to strict COVID-19 protocols in the prison.

A status hearing is set for Tuesday in Federal Court.

City Hall was damaged, but Davis has questions. "If there is damage it's textbook damage, it's not something that you would normally call arson," he said. When asked if he is looking for technicalities to clear Renford, he said " well we're being technical aren't we, the whole process is about being technical."

Renford faces a mandatory-minimum term of five years in the federal case.