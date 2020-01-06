x
Buffalo Police have person in custody in connection with City Hall fire

Police provided no further details on the person in custody.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have a person in custody in connection with the fire started at Buffalo City Hall on Saturday. 

Police provided no further details on the person in custody.

Buffalo Fire officials tell 2 On Your Side someone threw a flaming object through a back window at the historical building. Lights from the fire alarms could be seen flashing throughout the building Saturday night.

The fire was quickly put out. 

On Sunday, police released a picture of the man believed to the person of interest. You can see his picture at the top of this article. 

