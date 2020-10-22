Accused Buffalo City Hall flamethrower now facing a burglary charge

Courtland Renford is accused of not only throwing a burning cardboard box through a City Hall window, but also burglarizing a 7-11 convenience store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man accused of doing serious damage inside Buffalo City Hall during a protest, is now facing a new charge.

Courtland Renford, 21, of Buffalo, is accused of throwing a burning cardboard box through a City Hall window.

Now, he’s accused of burglarizing a 7-11 convenience store on Elmwood Ave, just an hour prior.

During a protest back in May, Renford is accused of causing damage inside the tax room at Buffalo City Hall.

Prosecutors say a local news photographer captured that video.

Renford faces arson in the second degree. And, in a new development, Renford has been charged with burglary, accused of breaking into a 7-11 with a large group of stealing cigarettes and drinks.

Prosecutors say that was all caught on surveillance.

"The investigation after the incident in May also revealed that prior to him throwing this cardboard box on fire through the City Hall window about an hour before that he was with a group of other people who broke into a convenience store on Elmwood avenue near Summer and he was subsequently charged with burglary in the third degree today on that matter as well," said Erie County DA John Flynn.

Question: Is it alleged that he’s not considered a protester at all that night but more so a person that was just trying to cause havoc?

"I don’t know that, I don’t know what was in his mind," Flynn said.

Just on the arson and the burglary charges, prosecutors say Renford could’ve been released on his own recognizance under the state’s bail reform law, but because he faces a federal charge related to the alleged arson, Renford remains in custody.

Renford is in the Niagara County Jail. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted on all charges, Renford faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. Renford is scheduled to return on November 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. for a telephone pre-trial conference.