LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says part of Swann Road remains closed following a car crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened sometime after 1 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, Swann Road is closed between Creek Road and Model City Road, and it will remain closed until further notice.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

