BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police were called to the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon in South Buffalo where a car drove into a 7-Eleven store.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Abbott Road and Salem Street. Police were redirecting traffic in that area.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt in the crash. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.

2 On Your Side has reached out to a Buffalo Police spokesperson for more information.