Man charged with reckless driving after 2-car crash in Town of Newfane

The person in the other car was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC, where she was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — A 26-year-old New York City man was charged with reckless driving after he caused a crash, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said Muhammad Bilal was driving east on Wilson Burt Road when he did not stop at a stop sign and proceeded into the intersection at Lockport Olcott Road. That where Bilal's 2010 Honda Accord struck a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire on the driver's side.

The woman driving the Sunfire, which was heading north, was extricated by the Olcott Volunteer Fire Company. She was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.