Car crashes into Buffalo home after driver was shot behind the wheel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in critical condition and facing charges following a shooting Tuesday night in Buffalo.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Police say a 25-year-old man was shot while driving on Winslow Avenue near Fillmore Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. After the shooting, the car hit a pole and crashed into a house on Winslow Avenue.

The driver was taken to ECMC where he is in critical condition.

Detectives say an illegal, unloaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle and charges are pending against the driver.