BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ellicott Street between Chippewa and St. Michaels place remains closed on Thursday night as city crews work to ensure the street is safe, following a partial building collapse.

It's been closed since Wednesday afternoon, when the chimney collapsed at the building that houses Two Wheels Bakery and Cafe.

Toutant Restaurant is right next door and wasn't impacted by the collapse.

The owners say despite the road closure, they are still open for business.

There is no word on when that portion of Ellicott Street will reopen.

