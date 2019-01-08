BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a busy night downtown for the second annual Iggy Fest at Saint Michael's Place, between Washington and Ellicott streets.

The group One Jesuit Buffalo holds Mass and a street festival every year to celebrate the Feast of Saint Ignatius, the founder of the Jesuit Society.

The money raised on Wednesday night benefits Nativity Miguel Middle School on the east side.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Canisius College receives grant for autism exercise program

Erie County Fair train arrived in Hamburg on Wednesday

Erie County Fair shows off new food items to menu