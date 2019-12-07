BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was another step forward Friday for the project to bring a grocery store to downtown Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown says Ciminelli Real Estate paid the city almost $2 million on Friday, officially closing on the 201 Ellicott property that's going to add a market and apartments to what's now a parking lot.

A judge sided with Ciminelli last week in a lawsuit that aimed to block that project.

Construction should start later this year with openings set for 2021.

