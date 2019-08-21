BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department was called to a report of a chimney collapse Wednesday afternoon on Ellicott Street near Chippewa Street.

Division Chief Peter Kertzie tells 2 On Your Side the chimney and part of a wall let go on the three-and-a-half story building housing Two Wheels Bakery Cafe, falling onto the one-story building next door. That building houses the Puppy Playpen, a dog daycare facility.

Both buildings were evacuated and the utilities turned off.

No one was hurt. Kertzie says the bakery building has been declared unsafe and as a result, the area around the building will stay closed until repairs can be made.

It is unclear at this time how the happened or if anyone has been injured. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Facade collapse at Half & Half on Elmwood Avenue

RELATED: Explosion causes partial collapse of mostly empty dorm at University of Nevada

RELATED: Rescuers find 2 alive in collapsed building in Cambodia