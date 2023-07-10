Buffalo PAL launches summer playstreets program for 2023

The Police Athletic League of Buffalo launches the 2023 Playstreets Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL) has launched their 2023 season of their program PLAYSTREETS presented by Independent Health on July 11 at Schiller Park in Buffalo.

The program travels to six different parks in the city of Buffalo, and provides free sports clinics and the equipment needed to play to youth in the areas.

"The Police Athletic League of Buffalo is excited to kick off another season of PLAYSTREETS", said Nekia Kemp, executive director of Buffalo PAL. "This is another opportunity to engage Buffalo youth in physical activity throughout the summer when many are out of school. By visiting youth in their neighborhoods and providing them with sporting equipment, they are motivated to go outdoors, play games and get moving in the safety of their own communities. Buffalo PAL is grateful for continued support and participation from the Buffalo Police Department and Independent Health."

The schedule is listed as followed :

The program launched in 2020,and offers youth an opportunity to stay active while eliminating practical barriers to participation, like cost, organization, and transportation.

Along with the provided clinics, and equipment participants also get free healthy snacks while playing.

Each session features Buffalo PAL staff and coaches—along with police officers from the Buffalo Police Department's Neighborhood Engagement Team (BPD NET).

This program gives both young people within the communities & Law Enforcement Officers the opportunity to engage in neighborhood-hosted games or group lead fitness challenges together.