Queen City Jazz festival returns

The Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum brings back annual festival to Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 19th Annual Queen City Jazz Festival hits the streets on July 29 in Downtown Buffalo in front of the Erie County Public Library in Lafayette Square from 1pm - 8pm.

The event is free to the public, and will be presented by the Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum to celebrate the iconic local Buffalo Jazz history.

The lineup of performers will include headliners, and opening performances by musicians such as

Gerald Albright

Spyro Gyra

Rod Bonner

The Damone Jackson Outcome

The GLVT Love Xtreme Jazz Ensemble.

“We are feeling a new sense of pride, resurgence, and growth at The Colored Musicians Club and Museum like we haven't seen since the ‘60's,” says George Scott, Event Coordinator of The Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum. “With construction of the new addition as well as the renovations of both the Club upstairs and the Museum downstairs, we are excited to roll out new changes and programming over the next few years. Come celebrate the future of The Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum as we honor its 88 years of existence at this year’s festival.”

The Colored Musicians Club is the only continuously running, all-Black owned club in the United States.

Black musicians in Buffalo formed in 1917 and the union became known as Local 533 which opened the door for more high paying performance jobs at clubs and hotels. Since then, the Colored Musicians Club has been preserving, presenting and promoting the legacy of African American music.