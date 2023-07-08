x
Taste of Buffalo winners announced

The annual food festival held its competition on Saturday, visitors will be able to get a taste of the winners for the rest of the weekend.
Credit: WGRZ Ben Read

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo was offering up some of its best bites to eat on Saturday.

The annual Taste of Buffalo festival held its competition and the judges picked the following winners:

  • Chair’s Choice (chosen by Elizabeth Mamot, 2023 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Days Park Tavern - Beef Brisket on Weck
  • Children’s Choice (chosen by Keira Mamot, daughter of 2023 Taste Chair): India Gate - Chicken Butter Tikka Masala
  • Louis J. Billittier Sr. “Rookie of the Year” Award: Avenue29 Foods
  • Veteran Restaurant Award:  Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC
  • Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Winner:  Sweet Melody’s Gelato - Red, White & Blue Sundae
  • Best Overall Item: Venus Greek Fries
  • Best Meat Item: Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro - Meatloaf Sundae (A gluten free restaurant)
  • Best Seafood Item: Brodies of WNY LLC - Boneless Seasoned Fried Haddock Fish
  • Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream - Ice Cream Nachos
  • Best Sandwich: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Beef on Weck
  • Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Winery – Red Jazz
  • Best White Wine: A Gust of Sun Winery - Diamond
  • Favorite Fermentation: Merritt Estate Winery - Chardonnay
  • Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
    • First Place:  New Jewel of India – Chana Saag
    • Second Place: Mister Pizza Elmwood – Vegan Pizza
    • Third Place: The Bavarian Nut Company – Buffalo Hot Nuts
    • Best Healthy Dessert: Chrusciki Bakery - Pina Colada Parfait
  • Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Golden Hour Treats - Desert Glow Crepe

The judges were 55 people representing local media - including 2 On Your Side - politicians, business and community development sectors.

There is still time for people to get a taste of this year's winners.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square on Sunday.

