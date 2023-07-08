Taste of Buffalo winners announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo was offering up some of its best bites to eat on Saturday.
The annual Taste of Buffalo festival held its competition and the judges picked the following winners:
- Chair’s Choice (chosen by Elizabeth Mamot, 2023 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Days Park Tavern - Beef Brisket on Weck
- Children’s Choice (chosen by Keira Mamot, daughter of 2023 Taste Chair): India Gate - Chicken Butter Tikka Masala
- Louis J. Billittier Sr. “Rookie of the Year” Award: Avenue29 Foods
- Veteran Restaurant Award: Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC
- Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Winner: Sweet Melody’s Gelato - Red, White & Blue Sundae
- Best Overall Item: Venus Greek Fries
- Best Meat Item: Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro - Meatloaf Sundae (A gluten free restaurant)
- Best Seafood Item: Brodies of WNY LLC - Boneless Seasoned Fried Haddock Fish
- Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream - Ice Cream Nachos
- Best Sandwich: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill – Beef on Weck
- Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Winery – Red Jazz
- Best White Wine: A Gust of Sun Winery - Diamond
- Favorite Fermentation: Merritt Estate Winery - Chardonnay
- Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
- First Place: New Jewel of India – Chana Saag
- Second Place: Mister Pizza Elmwood – Vegan Pizza
- Third Place: The Bavarian Nut Company – Buffalo Hot Nuts
- Best Healthy Dessert: Chrusciki Bakery - Pina Colada Parfait
- Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Golden Hour Treats - Desert Glow Crepe
The judges were 55 people representing local media - including 2 On Your Side - politicians, business and community development sectors.
There is still time for people to get a taste of this year's winners.
The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square on Sunday.