Taste of Buffalo winners announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo was offering up some of its best bites to eat on Saturday.

The annual Taste of Buffalo festival held its competition and the judges picked the following winners:

Chair’s Choice (chosen by Elizabeth Mamot, 2023 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Days Park Tavern - Beef Brisket on Weck

Avenue29 Foods Veteran Restaurant Award: Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC

: Merritt Estate Winery - Chardonnay Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options : First Place : New Jewel of India – Chana Saag Second Place : Mister Pizza Elmwood – Vegan Pizza Third Place : The Bavarian Nut Company – Buffalo Hot Nuts Best Healthy Dessert : Chrusciki Bakery - Pina Colada Parfait

: Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Golden Hour Treats - Desert Glow Crepe

The judges were 55 people representing local media - including 2 On Your Side - politicians, business and community development sectors.

There is still time for people to get a taste of this year's winners.