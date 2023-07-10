Bookfest this weekend in Dowtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Book Arts Center is hosting their 15th annual BookFest in Downtown Buffalo.
The event will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 10am - 3pm at 468 Washington Street.
BookFest is an event for all ages, giving people the opportunity to get creative, and have fun with the family for free.
The event will allow people to try their hand at outdoor printmaking, hands on workshops, and a walk through a pop up artisan market.
The pop up artist market highlights WNY craftspeople, artisans, and writers. It will include local vendors specializing in book arts, printing, and handmade crafts from these artists listed below
- City of Light Publishing
- Koala Manne Art
- Fire Ecology Press
- Nathan Deganis-Librera
- Salem Browning & Rabbitsun Studio
This event will also host the 15th Annual Book Arts Members’ Show Opening Reception with featured works by Tammy McGovern.
Those attending are encouraged to come with your own fabric item, t-shirt or tote bag for free printing. People can buy one from the event for $5 for free printing as well.
For those interested in learning more about Bookfest you can visit wnybookarts.org/bookfest2023 for more details.