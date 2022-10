Buffalo Police are investigating an early Saturday shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident where multiple people were shot.

Police say the incident happened Saturday, just after 1 a.m. near College and Allen streets.

Detectives say two males were shot in the leg.

Both were taken to ECMC in an ambulance. Police say they were listed in stable condition.