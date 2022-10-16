15-year-old boy shot Saturday night listed in stable condition

The teen was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy who was shot Saturday night is in stable condition, according to Buffalo Police.

The boy was shot around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, just south of the 33 and east of Bailey Avenue. That's where detectives found the boy, who had been shot "in connection with a shots fired call involving two vehicles," police said.

The teen was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.