Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.

Ferry-Fillmore officers who responded to the scene found a 24-year-old man from Buffalo who had been shot multiple times. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police called the shooting targeted in nature.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.