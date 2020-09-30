Orleans County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old boy

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old boy.
Dakarai Hilliard was last seen at his house on Bills Road in the Town of Carlton at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Hilliard is a Black boy who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He is said to have a birthmark on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.
Deputies say Hilliard could possibly be with friends in the City of Rochester.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Orleans County Sheriff's Office at (515) 589-5527.