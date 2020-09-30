Orleans County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Dakarai Hilliard was last seen at his house on Bills Road in the Town of Carlton at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dakarai Hilliard was last seen at his house on Bills Road in the Town of Carlton at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hilliard is a Black boy who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He is said to have a birthmark on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

Deputies say Hilliard could possibly be with friends in the City of Rochester.