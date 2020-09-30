Buffalo Police asking for help in locating missing 12-year-old boy

Jaylen Griffin was last seen at his home in Buffalo back on August 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jaylen Griffin was last seen at his home in Buffalo back on August 4, and reported missing by Buffalo Police on August 9. Police believe Jaylen could still be in the local area.

Jaylen is said to be 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.