LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Marcy Lamour, 13, was last seen on Saturday, August 15 in Lockport. Deputies say she has ties in the City of Buffalo.

Lamour is a Black/Hispanic female who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 209 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.