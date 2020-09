The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has cancelled the request for help finding 76-year-old Byron Ashdown from the Town of Randolph.

RANDOLPH, N.Y. — An alert issued Tuesday morning for an elderly Cattaraugus County man missing and possibly in need of medical attention has been cancelled.

The Sheriff's Office says 76-year-old Byron Ashdown, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 2 a.m. Tuesday on Jamestown Road in the Town of Randolph.