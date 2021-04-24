Orleans County Sheriff's Office: 30-year-old dies in suspected accidental drowning

Deputies say a fire department search boat located the body of Ryan J. Perkins on Friday night.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident after a 30-year-old man was found dead Friday night.

Deputies say the Orleans County Sheriff's 911 Center received a call at 8:44 p.m. Friday for reports of a man and a dog in a pond on Canal Road, near Fancher Road, in the Town of Murray. A witness at the scene told deputies that a man was in the water yelling for help.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene, bringing small search and rescue boats and lighting equipment. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Underwater Response Team was also brought in to help search.

Deputies say a fire department search boat located the body of Ryan J. Perkins of Holley, N.Y., around 11:14 p.m. His body was recovered and transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's office.

It's suspected that Perkins died in an accidental drowning.