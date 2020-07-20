Crews search Chautauqua Lake following report of man overboard

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says they received the call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — First responders were called to Chautauqua Lake Sunday afternoon for a report of a man overboard, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says they received the call at 2:23 p.m. Navigation units quickly responded to Chautauqua Lake and began searching for the man.

The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team also assisted with the search along with the Bemus Point Fire Department, Ashville Fire Department and Lakewood Fire Department.