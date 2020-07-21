Local doctor saves drowning toddler in New Jersey

Dr. John Blundell, a staff physician from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, is credited by police for saving a drowning toddler Saturday in Montvale, NJ.

MONTVALE, N.J. — A local health care worker is being called a hero after saving a drowning toddler over the weekend from a hotel pool in New Jersey.

Dr. John Blundell, a staff physician from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, is credited by police for saving the drowning toddler Saturday in Montvale, NJ.

Montvale Police told the New York Post that the doctor was "in the right place at the right time."