Orleans County child falls into pool, drowns

ALBION, N.Y. — A toddler has died following a tragic incident in the Town of Barre in Orleans County.
The Orleans County 911 Dispatch Center got a call just before noon on Wednesday that a toddler had fallen in a pool.
First responders arrived on the scene and started CPR. The 16-month-old was rushed to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia where CPR continued for another hour, but the child could not be revived.
A sheriff's department investigation, with assistance from the New York State Police, is continuing, but no foul play is suspected.