Orleans County child falls into pool, drowns

ALBION, N.Y. — A toddler has died following a tragic incident in the Town of Barre in Orleans County.

The Orleans County 911 Dispatch Center got a call just before noon on Wednesday that a toddler had fallen in a pool.

First responders arrived on the scene and started CPR. The 16-month-old was rushed to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia where CPR continued for another hour, but the child could not be revived.