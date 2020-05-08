x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Orleans County child falls into pool, drowns

A call came into 911 just before noon Wednesday that a toddler had fallen into a pool in the Town of Barre.
Credit: Associated Press

ALBION, N.Y. — A toddler has died following a tragic incident in the Town of Barre in Orleans County.

The Orleans County 911 Dispatch Center got a call just before noon on Wednesday that a toddler had fallen in a pool. 

First responders arrived on the scene and started CPR. The 16-month-old was rushed to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia where CPR continued for another hour, but the child could not be revived.

A sheriff's department investigation, with assistance from the New York State Police, is continuing, but no foul play is suspected.

Related Articles