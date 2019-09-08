CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office have recovered the body of a 19-year-old who drowned in Lake Erie Thursday night.

Officials say four people were cliff diving in the area at Ripley Beach. Two of the men, both 19-years-old, jumped off into the lake.

One of the teens is said to have drowned before authorities arrived. He has been identified by police as Alex L. Musser. His body was recovered Friday.

The other teen was found on the rocky area below where the two jumped. He was rescued from the rocks and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.